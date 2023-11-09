Arunachal Pradesh police is planning to launch Operation Dawn in a bid to combat the drug menace in the state.

The police department has announced a comprehensive operation to counter the drug crisis in the state. This initiative, highly publicised, intends to go beyond enforcement, positioning the police as mentors for the youth.

The operation will not only reduce demand and supply through stringent law enforcement, but also engage in motivating and guiding youths via awareness and interaction campaigns.

The police will additionally collaborate with relevant agencies to evaluate and guarantee harm reduction. For the past two years, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been actively campaigning against drugs.

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