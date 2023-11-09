The state police of Manipur have recovered dead bodies of two unidentified persons, one male and one female from the state’s Kangchup area on November 8, says reports.

According to reports, the bodies are suspected to be part of the Kuki wedding party who were allegedly abducted from Kangchup area.

Reports state that the female body was recovered with a bullet injury on her head in the adjoining region between Tairenpokpi and Atom Khuman under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West.

The body was picked up and deposited the same at RIMS mortuary yesterday (November 8).

In a separate incident, the dead body of an unknown make was recovered by Iribung Police at Takhok Mapl Makha Puruksoubi Loukon Palli in Imphal East yesterday.

The police team picked up the body of the unidentified male at around 11.30 pm and deposited the body at JNIMS morgue for identification and post mortem examination.

An FIR case has been registered for further investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Four tribals, members of a soldier’s family, including his mother have been missing after they were abducted by a mob when their vehicle was stopped at a security checkpoint near Kangchup Chingkhong village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on November 7.

As per reports, the fifth occupant of the vehicle, an Indian Army soldier’s 65-year-old father was rescued by security forces received multiple injuries, and was later admitted to a hospital in a critical state.

However, the soldier, a tribal belonging to the Kuki-Zo community is not posted in Manipur.

The abduction followed a two-hour encounter, in which firearms were used, between armed miscreants from the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities. Several people, including passers-by, were reported injured.

Also read : Manipur violence: Three family members of Indian Army soldier abducted by mob in Kangpokpi district