The Arunachal Pradesh police seized 2.49 gram of heroin in the East Siang district and arrested one person in this connection.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police launched an operation and the arrest was made following the seizure of heroin.

The arrested individual has been identified as Kadum Tatin (26), a resident of Pasighat. East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba said that the contraband worth Rs 3,000, besides a mobile phone, was seized from his possession.

A case under Section 21 (a) of the NDPS Act has been registered against Tatin with Pasighat police station.

Earlier, the Naharlagun Police in Arunachal Pradesh dismantled an inter-state cannabis supply network on December 1, apprehending a key smuggler. Ganga Bahadur Thapa, 33, was held for allegedly smuggling cannabis from Assam to distribute in the Capital ICR.

Under the guidance of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo and SDPO Rishi Longdo, the operation targeted Thapa’s residence near Kankarnallah Bridge.