The Arunachal police on April 12 held a press meeting with regard to the mysterious death of APPSC officer Tumi Gangkak.

The brief facts of the case are that on February 24, at around 1230 hours, information was received that a dead body had been recovered at the Beddi Bada area on the Poma Road towards Ganga Lake.

Accordingly, OC PS Chimpu along with staff reached the spot followed by SDPO Itanagar and SP Capital. The executive magistrate also reached the scene upon being informed.

The deceased was identified as Late Tumi Gangkak, Under Secy.-cum- asst. Controller of Examination or APPSC, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The body was found hanging from a bamboo stern using a Shirt as a ligature and cut marks on the left hand and right ankle area.

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The Scene was secured, a rough sketch map drawn, photography taken, evidence collected and related documentation done on the scene. 'Hie surrounding area of the PO was canvassed and discoveries of evidence were made and seized. The biological evidence of blood stains and chance fingerprints lifted from the vehicle of the deceased. An unnatural death (UD) case vide Chimpu PS UD Case No. 03/2023 U/S 174 CRPC was registered on 24/02/2023.

The inquest was done in presence of the executive magistrate on the spot and later the body was shifted to the mortuary at RKM Hospital due to darkness. On 25/02/23 the Post Mortem Examination was carried out by a board of medical experts in presence of family members at TIM MS, Naharlagun.

Registration of the ease: On 26th Feb'2023, an FIR was lodged by Tumi Poyom Gangkak (wife of the deceased). Accordingly, a regular case was registered side Chimpu PS FIR No.10/23 u/s 302 IPC. Insp Ronrang of PS Itanagar was made the investigating officer (10).

An investigation of the case was taken up. Constitution of Special Investigation Team (SIT): In view of the death of an official of the APPSC and in consideration of the ongoing APPSC paper leak case, a special investigation team (SIT) consisting of 08 members including four Inspectors, two sub-inspector and one constable headed by DySP (HQ) Kengo Dirchi was constituted to expedite the investigation.

INVESTIGATIONS SO FAR:

During the course of the investigation, the post-mortem of the deceased was conducted by a board of doctors. The SIT conducted a search and seizure of evidence from the Place of Occurrence, and house of the deceased. APPSC office, CBI office, house of suspects and the vehicle of the deceased. Evidence includes documentary evidence, physical evidence, electronic evidence and biological evidence collected along with the witnesses' accounts. The SIT also examined the alleged suspects, SIC and CBI officials and other witnesses in detail and statements have been recorded. The following has been revealed so far:

1. The Post mortem of the deceased suggested that death is due to ASPHYXIA resulting from the hanging by ligature. The cut marks on the left wrist and on the right leg were also observed. The Board of Doctors has opined the death was suicidal in nature.

2. The investigation of the electronic record reveals that the deceased was called by Inspector Bumchu LKrong SIC (Vig), Itanagar to ask him to come to CBI Office, Chimpu, for verification of some list of signatures of evaluators on award shed of the 2017 civil service exams. The conversation between the two lasted for 65 seconds as per the record.