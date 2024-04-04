The Ziro police in Arunachal Pradesh on April 3 suggested that a triple death case in a hotel may be connected to black magic and occult practices.

This claim, however, is awaiting validation. Keni Bagra, the Lower Subansiri superintendent of police, revealed during a press briefing that a suicide note was discovered in the room where the three bodies were found. The note read, 'We are very happy and we know where we are going.' Bagra also mentioned that a contact number was found in the suicide note, which led him to a man who claimed that the bodies may be of his daughter and son-in-law.

The man stated that his daughter and son-in-law were involved in paranormal activities. Nevertheless, this claim is also under verification. Bagra added that all evidence was gathered from the scene with the assistance of a forensic expert.

The bodies were taken to TRIHMS for post-mortem examination following a consultation with the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner. A case under 174 CrPC was registered as the death was deemed suspicious. During the investigation, it was found that a missing persons report for one of the deceased had already been filed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Bagra stated that all bodies were found without any signs of struggle, except for a broken tea table glass. He also mentioned that deep cuts were found on the right wrists of two women and the left wrist of a man. CCTV footage showed no suspicious activity.

The Ziro police are investigating all angles, including any possible contacts the deceased might have had in Ziro and why they chose Ziro as their location for suicide. The Ziro police are in touch with Thiruvananthapuram police for further investigation. A Special Investigation Team, consisting of five officers including OC and IO, has been formed to investigate the case under DSP's supervision.

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