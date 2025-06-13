The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has announced new appointments to the Arunachal Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board (APKVIB) under the provisions of the Khadi & Village Industries Board Act of 1989. This move is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the state's village industries sector.

The appointments include a Chairman, Vice-Chairman, and several other members who will contribute to the board's initiatives. These new members are expected to bring innovative ideas to boost local industries and crafts.

Shri Maling Gombu has been appointed as the Chairman, while Tagin Siga assumes the role of Vice-Chairman. Additionally, Tamar Ekke, Hina Nabam Mavan, Hinlum Tachu, and W.S. Tutsa have been appointed as members of the board.

These appointments are expected to bring a fresh perspective to the APKVIB as it continues to support local industries and artisans. The board is hopeful that these changes will lead to increased productivity and sustainability in the village industries sector.



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The term of these appointments is governed by Section 4 of the amended 1989 Act. Appointees are entitled to a monthly honorarium and various perks, as stipulated in Notification No. GA-53/2004 dated December 17, 2018. This ensures that the board members are compensated for their roles in advancing the objectives of the APKVIB.

Funding for these appointments will be drawn from the state's Grants-in-Aid Code, specifically under Major Head 2851-VSI-00-105-01-00(31). This allocation underscores the government's commitment to supporting the board's activities without compromising the financial stability of the state's budget.

While the notification marks an important administrative step, the broader impact of these appointments will be seen in the effectiveness of the board's projects and initiatives. The appointees' ability to steer the organisation towards achieving its goals will be crucial in empowering the local industries.

The notification, issued with the approval of the competent authority, is effective immediately. This timely appointment is expected to energise the efforts of the APKVIB in promoting traditional and rural industries across Arunachal Pradesh.