Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the title of Best Offbeat Destination in India at the Outlook Traveller Awards, 2023, marking a significant achievement for the state's tourism department.

The award was accepted by Sanjeev Dubey, additional resident commissioner, and Adong Moyong, resident tourism officer, on behalf of Arunachal Tourism at an event in New Delhi.

Deputy tourism director Bengia Manna Sonam expressed that this recognition is an affirmation for all stakeholders, urging them to continue their efforts in preserving the nature and culture of the state. This, he said, would ensure the sustainability of the tourism sector and benefit the public and society.

In addition, Arunachal Pradesh received the 'Best Upcoming Adventure State Awards' at the recent ATOAI 15th annual convention.

Also read : Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar capital police seized drugs, arrested two shopkeepers