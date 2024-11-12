In a celebration marking nature’s vibrant wonders, the inaugural Eaglenest Butterfly Festival 2024 kicked off spanning for over three days in Doimara, Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district. The event was spearheaded by Nature’s Friendship Rupa and Mahila Shakti Kendra of Balipara, with support from the state’s Department of Tourism and the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

The festival aimed to spotlight the pivotal role butterflies play within the ecosystem. Enthusiasts and experts alike engaged in immersive butterfly and bird walks around the scenic Doimara and Khellong regions, enriching their knowledge of these delicate pollinators' contributions to ecological health. Accompanying these explorations were insightful discussions centered on the conservation of butterfly species and their essential function in sustaining ecological equilibrium.

Former minister D.K. Thongdok inaugurated the event as the Chief Guest, joined by Millo Tassar (IFS), Conservator of Forests, as the Guest of Honour, and Tracy Thongdok, the District Tourism Officer for West Kameng. The festival drew participation from an array of stakeholders, including representatives from Tezpur University, Rangapara College, and Balipara College, as well as members of the local Panchayati Raj Institutions and senior residents from neighboring areas like Doimara, Kamengbari, and Rupa.

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