Actor Rupali Ganguly has sent a legal notice to her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, for 'maligning' her character and personal life. It was in response to Esha's 'false and damaging statements' and the step was taken to protect her reputation. The notice mentioned that Ganguly also seeks compensation of Rs 50 crore. The notice was sent by Ganguly's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan.

In the notice, it has been mentioned that Rupali Ganguly underwent mental trauma because of which she had to seek medical assistance and that she was humiliated on set and lost professional opportunities. It is also stated that Ganguly wanted to maintain a 'dignified silence' but was compelled to initiate the defamation notice because of how her and Ashwin Verma's 11-year-old son was dragged.

Ganguly, through her lawyer, has claimed compensation of Rs 50 crore, which her stepdaughter is liable to pay. She has also asked for an unconditional public apology immediately, failing which Ganguly has threatened legal measures.

In the notice, it was clarified that Rupali Ganguly was friends with Ashwin Verma for 12 years, before he separated from his second wife, Esha Verma's mother, in 2009. It was also said that Ganguly, along with Verma, tried to help Esha get a break into the entertainment industry, by providing opportunities for photoshoots and making special arrangements for auditions.

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