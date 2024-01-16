Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh state capital Itanagar have issued the Inner Line Permit (ILP) to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is slated to visit the state as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

An ILP was issued today by Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner Talo Potom to Rahul Gandhi as he is slated to visit the state on January 20.

The ILP has been granted for a period of ten days and is valid upto January 25. The entry point for Rahul Gandhi as per the ILP are the check gates at Holongi, Banderdewa, Naharlagun Raliway Station and the airport.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, ILP has also been issued to Sachin Gunjal and Yurendra Sahu.

As per sources, Rahul Gandhi is slated to enter the state via the Gumto Gate and march 20 kilometers by foot upto capital Itanagar.

Gandhi, who is currently in Nagaland as part of the Yatra, is slated to enter Assam on January 18.

As part of the campaign, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders are traveling in a hybrid mode, using buses for long parts of the journey due to time constraints imposed by the upcoming general election and health concerns of the party's elderly leaders.