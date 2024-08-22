The last of the four prisoners who escaped from Namsai jail in Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested, officials said on Thursday.

On August 18, four prisoners identified as Mineswar Dihingia (37), Arjun Kandha (27), Gopal Munda (23) and Robin Surin (45), escaped around 12.30 am. While three were arrested earlier, a search was on for Munda, accused of rape.

Munda was arrested early Wednesday from Nampong village, about 12 km from Namsai district headquarters, officials said.

Namsai SDPO J Molo said villagers helped apprehend him. He praised the police, Assam Rifles and CRPF for their role in the operation.



Also Read: Arunachal: Namsai Police capture three of four escaped inmates; manhunt continues for one

Earlier on August 20, Namsai police apprehended three of the four inmates who escaped from Namsai jail earlier this month.

The captured fugitives include Mineshwar Dihingia, an NSCN (U) commander, along with Arjun Kanda and Robin Surin, who were apprehended in Lekang Gohain and Piyong Kachari villages, respectively.

Despite these arrests, one escapee remains at large. Gopal Munda, who was being held under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, is still evading capture.

Authorities have intensified their search efforts to locate Munda and ensure he is brought back into custody.