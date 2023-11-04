Doimukh town of Papum pare district of Arunachal witnessed mass joining of NPP workers to BJP party. This political shuffling began in Arunachal six months before the assembly and parliamentary elections of 2024.

The mass campaign of ruling and non-ruling party workers, Mlas has begun in almost every 60 constituency of the state.

A mass joining program was held at Doimukh panchayat where hundreds of National People's Party workers, and leaders joined the BJP party amid the presence of local MLA Doimukh Tana hali Tara, Ngurang Logi, BJP. President Papum Pare and others. Prominent leader of the NPP party Nabam Takar also pledged to support BJP. Party for upcoming ensuing elections.

14th Doimukh BJP MLA Tara addressing the gathering highlighted the achievements of the BJP party under his leadership in the last four and half years tenure.



Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh politics: Major setback for National People's Party as several workers switch to BJP



" I appreciate the presence of Techi Rakap zilla, Dogum Rabi, president Doimukh Bazaar Welfare Committee, senior citizens Nabam Tagum, Nabam Takar, and Nabam Epo in this mass joining the gathering. I have established several infrastructures in my tenure like better roads, a gym club near Amba and Amchi villages which has four badminton courts and a canteen. In front of all new division offices were established in Doimukh town. A new well-equipped police station has been inaugurated. Since the inauguration of the DMO office by the previous congress government, the office has been in dilapidated condition due to shortage of funds but I have changed the scenario by renovating the same office by procuring funds from the government exchequer."

Earlier road access to interior villages was difficult due to water logging in the Doimukh area but now in my tenure 12 crores of funds have been procured to construct concrete cement roads in every village.



Notably, Rs 10 crore fund has been sanctioned to construct a secretariat building in Yupia for which work has begun through my initiative.



One auditorium has also been sanctioned to encourage our youths to be good sportspersons in future. "Hali added

Speaking to the media MLA Hali stated that under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi Arunachal as a whole and Papum Pare district in particular witnessed tremendous development in every sphere and aspect like Railway station, airport, quality roads and other infrastructures. Being a simple MLA and the oldest worker of the party the people are showing faith and believe in the BJP party which is working for development entirely.

Hali urged the business community of Doimukh town to trust the BJP. Party and also wish the upcoming Diwali to all the mainland business community residing in Doimukh.