Big blow to National People Party as more than 32 party workers joined the BJP in a Mass Joining cum Interaction Programme at Tani Hapa village under Banderdewa circle.

The development took place when Tana Hali Tara, MLA of 14th Doimukh visited the Nyokum ground of Tani hapa.

MLA Tana Hali Tara while welcoming the NPP workers to BJP enumerated many government projects implemented by BJP-led Pema Khandu Government in his constituency bordering Assam.

While addressing the newly joined members of the BJP Hali briefed about the BJP policy where the nation comes first and service towards people is the main agenda. Ngurang Logi, President of Papum Pare district Bjp, Tadam Hagging Cherom, Papum Pare District BJP in charge, Arun Kipa Loram, Corporator IMCward 20 Banderdewa, Dayum Kapa, Tana Indra, Techi Kama, Yorum tagi along Mla 14th Doimukh witnessed the mass joining.



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“I welcome all the NPP party workers who joined BJP today and assured to work for BJP. In the last election, I lagged behind 87 votes in this Tani Hapa circle but now after the mass turnup of NPP workers to BJP, I have faith in the return of BJP in Doimukh. I urge them to work dedicatedly for the development of the state as a whole and Pichola in particular under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi and CM Pema Khandu. 14th Doimukh constituency has 9 circles with 9 Zilla Parishad Members and one municipal corporator & also vast in size with huge second largest population after the capital & also comparatively to others. Due to COVID 2 years, the development work halted out of my 4-and-a-half-year tenure but still, I have brought many projects and schemes pertaining to development in my constituency.” he added.