A major scam is being reported in the construction of National Institute of Technology in Arunachal Pradesh at a total cost of Rs 1200 crore with PIL filed at the High Court suggesting 200 out of 301 acres of land allotted for the construction of the institution missing.

Social activist Payi Gyadi has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Guahati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench regarding the 'missing' of more than 200 acres of land allotted to the NIT, Arunachal Pradesh at Jote, seeking the court's intervention so that the state government gets back the land allotted for the purpose and properly demarcate the same.

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The social activist while at a press conference on the issue stated that there was no proper response from either the State government or the Union government when intimated about the land grabbing, land missing issue. "According to the available documents, 301 acres of land was allotted for the establishment of NIT. However, the existing land has been reduced to only 133 acres", claimed social activist Payi Gyadi.

Payi further informed that there are two sketch maps of the NIT - one with the signature of officers from their respective offices measuring 352 acres, and another without signature measuring 301 acres of land “which needs to be clarified in the court”.

The NIT-AP administration has been writing to the Papum Pare DC for proper demarcation of its boundary but no solution has come forth on this so far, he said. “The shortage of land detected as per the notification issued by the DC was intimated by former Director of NIT-AP Prof (Dr) C T Bhunia on 23rd January 2012,” he stated.

The social activist further informed that the work order for demarcation of boundary with pillar at the permanent site of NIT-AP has been assigned to the Executive Engineer, PWD Doimukh Division but due to non-availability of land, work has been put on hold. Also informing that due to non-availability of land, Gyadi said, the NIT-AP is functioning without numerous basic amenities.