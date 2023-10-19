As many as 48 members of INC Indian National Congress and National People's Party joined the BJP party in a mass joining at Tapioso under Sangdupota circle in Papum Pare district of Arunachal in front of local 14th doimukh BJP sitting MLA Tana Hali Tara.

Tapioso area of Sangdupota circle under Doimukh assembly constituency is a remote place where in some places four wheeler vehicle also could not reach as only two-wheeler road is reachable.

Local MLA is conducting a whirlwind tour to let citizens join the saffron party.

The tour started with bikes and scooters where even Mla also ride bikes to reach the citizens deprived of good roads and the tour cum joining program was to inspect the developmental activities in his constituency.



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Speaking on the need for proper road connectivity MLA Hali informed the gathering about the ambitious road projects coming up in their Tapioso circle.

"This is a problematic place and till now 43 crores of the fund has been released for this area under the congress regime but still there is no road. In my tenure from 2019 Despite two years of covid pandemic citizens here got three bridges Rikso, Yasumso, and Papum River bridge covering 26 km," said the MLA.

Further, the MLA claims that only in papers before 2019, Congress MLA misguide the people with false road promises and showed carpeting of roads and misuse huge amounts of funds.

"Tender has been done and pitch road work will get started and work of new bridges will commence soon. This area touches the other Pakke Kesang district and dire need of development," said the MLA.