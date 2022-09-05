A search operation was recently launched by the Indian Army to find two missing members of a mountaineering expedition in Arunachal Pradesh, including a mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh Tapi Mra.

On the 2nd day of its challenging foot journey, Group 1 makes progress short of Yarchum. But due to extremely inclement weather, the party could not cross the confluence of Kameng R and Wapriyang Bung river.

Today, the party will be establishing an improvised, 30-metre wide crossing, using their expert mountaineering and river crossing skills.

This will be the most challenging part of the foot induction route. Group 2 also successfully reached Longchu on its first day of induction.

The Helicopter Search and Rescue Team continues to remain on standby at Seppa on a 30-minute notice to induct directly to Takte Base Camp & commence its search mission in the area of Camp 2.

On the 4th day, Group 1 will continue to march forward to Yarchum. To support the effort of Group 1, Group 2 will follow behind and reach Korongtung, as per plan.

The helicopter search and rescue team continues to remain on standby at Seppa on a 30-minute notice to induct directly to Takte Base Camp and commence its search mission in the area of Camp 2”, reads a press release by Lt Col A S Walia, PRO (Defence), Tezpur.

It needs mention here that a Medical camp has been set up in Lungchu with 1 civil Medical Officer, 2 Health Assistants, and necessary medicines.