Continuing Ayushman Bhava campaign under Seva Phakwada in East Siang, a national flagship health drive, a voluntary blood donation drive was organized by Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat and Tasi Panggeng Community Health Centre (FRU) in collaboration with BROS - a social group of likeminded individuals from Bilat, Ruksin & Oyan Sille blocks including Legong Banggo Students Union (LBSU) at FRU Ruksin on Friday 22nd September 2023, informed Dr. Kadum Jonnom, Medical Officer In-Charge, FRU.

Total 18 units of blood were collected in the day long programme. The drive was initiated to maintain the buffer stock of blood units at BPGH and the newly commissioned blood storage unit at Ruksin. This is a welcome activity from the BROS and LBSU, who voluntarily accepted to participate in the drive, added Dr. Jonnom.

FRU Ruksin will now be able to carry out blood transfusion activities on need basis. Dr Kadum Jonnom, medical Officer In-charge said that he is grateful to BROS and LBSU and volunteer donors for their active participation.

Such participation, boost the morale of the health providers, who toil day and night to give life to the needy. Further, BROS and LBSU have assured to organize such camps from time to time.



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