The Arunachal Press Club (APC) has achieved a significant milestone by formally affiliating with the Press Club of India (PCI).

This affiliation, aimed at strengthening the ties between Arunachal Pradesh’s media community and the national press, is expected to provide new opportunities for professional development and collaboration.

A delegation from APC, led by president Dodum Yangfo and general secretary Damien Lepcha, alongside Amar Sangno, president of the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), and Taya Bagang, NEC member of the Indian Journalist Union (IJU), met with PCI president Gautam Lahiri in New Delhi to finalize the affiliation.

PCI president Lahiri welcomed the move, emphasizing the importance of joint initiatives that would enhance journalistic skills, including exchange programs, workshops, and training sessions.

These collaborations will help Arunachal journalists gain exposure to broader media practices, both nationally and internationally.



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The APC delegation expressed optimism that this partnership would enable Arunachal journalists to address pressing issues in the Northeast on a larger platform.

PCI general secretary Neeraj Thakur and treasurer Mohit Dubey were also present at the meeting, further underscoring the significance of this affiliation.

In a separate event, APC and APUWJ members traveled to Bangalore, Karnataka, to honor P B Dasgupta, the founding president of both APC and APUWJ.

At 85, Dasgupta was recognized for his outstanding contribution to the development of journalism in Arunachal Pradesh. Serving as a PTI correspondent for 24 years, he was instrumental in establishing Arunachal’s first newspapers, Echo of Arunachal and The Arunachal Times.

During his interaction with APC and APUWJ members, Dasgupta fondly recalled his years in Arunachal and urged the next generation of journalists to uphold the core values of journalism, including integrity and truth. His legacy remains a guiding force for the media community in Arunachal Pradesh.