Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein presented state's budget for 2024-25 in the Legislative Assembly today, July 24, projecting a deficit of Rs 993.08 crore. The budget, totaling Rs 35,840.79 crore, represents a 20.85 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year and prioritizes infrastructure, urban development, and human resources.

Chowna Mein, who also oversees the Finance, Planning, and Investment portfolios, emphasized the government's commitment to inclusive growth. "Our vision is people-centric and progressive... We are committed to fulfill the aspirations of every person, especially our youth, women and farmers," he stated.

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The budget anticipates Rs 21,431.59 crore from central taxes, a 19.42 increase over last year's estimate. Mein aligned the state's development goals with the national vision, saying, "We shall be guided by the transformative idea of 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Arunachal' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

MLA Topin Ete praised the budget and the recently passed anti-paper leakage bill, highlighting Arunachal's potential in tourism, horticulture, and hydropower. Health Minister Biyuram Wahge expressed optimism about addressing healthcare gaps across the state.

Dr Mahesh Chai, MLA and health advisor, told India Today NE, "We are touring the entire state to get first-hand information regarding the requirements and obstacles faced by doctors, nurses, and patients delivering healthcare in the state and efforts are on to make the state self-sufficient in giving best healthcare to our citizens."