Lt. General H.S. Sahi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the HQ 3 Corps (Spear Corps), accompanied by Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Major General Ravroop Singh, met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan on July 24 to discuss the current security situation in the state.

During the meeting, General Sahi provided an extensive briefing on the Army's preparedness to address any potential security challenges in Manipur. He detailed various measures implemented to ensure the safety of the local population and the ongoing relief efforts to support displaced families across the region. General Sahi emphasized the Army's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the state.

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The visit also marked General Sahi’s farewell as the GOC HQ 3 Corps. He assured Governor Uikey of the Army’s unwavering dedication to supporting the state administration in its efforts to restore complete peace and tranquillity in Manipur.

Governor Uikey commended the Army for its significant contributions to the state’s security and expressed her gratitude for their efforts. She urged the military to continue its support to the civil administration. The Governor also extended her best wishes to General Sahi for his future assignments and thanked him for his service.