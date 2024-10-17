In a bid to enhance the quality of education and address staff shortages, a public referendum was conducted under the Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang District on Thursday, October 17. The initiative is part of a statewide effort by the government of Arunachal Pradesh to merge schools with low enrolment, aiming to improve educational standards and optimize the use of resources.



The meeting, held at the auditorium of the Government Higher Secondary School in Mebo, saw participation from a diverse group of stakeholders, including Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, East Siang District Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, District Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Odhuk Tabing, local community leaders, village authorities, School Management Committees (SMCs), and other public representatives.

The referendum was convened by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mebo, Sibo Passing, to gather public feedback on the proposal to consolidate schools with low enrolment. During the meeting, the attendees expressed unanimous support for the plan, except in the case of Primary School Darne, where the community requested an exemption, citing adequate staff and sufficient student enrolment. In response, ADC Passing advised the community to submit a formal petition to the DDSE for consideration by the state authorities.

Following the consensus reached during the meeting, several mergers were finalized. The government primary schools at Tengabari and Lower Sogan near Namsing village were integrated with Upper Primary School (UPS) Namsing. Similarly, the primary school at Seram Kangkong was merged with UPS Seram, while the primary school at New Borguli was consolidated with UPS Old Borguli. Other mergers included the primary school at Ngopok (Tekpom) with UPS (Pokdum), Government Primary School Mebo Bogong with UPS (Res) Mebo, and Primary School Mobing (Ayeng) with UPS Ayeng. The merger process for the primary schools in Gadum-I, Gadum-II, and Motum village was deferred due to the absence of representatives from these localities.

MLA Oken Tayeng emphasized that the merging of schools is part of a broader education reform strategy spearheaded by the Arunachal Pradesh government. The initiative aims to elevate the quality of government-run schools, encouraging parents to prefer public institutions over private schools. He urged the community to support the government’s efforts, noting that these changes align with the state’s commitment to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the comprehensive school reform roadmap set for 2025.

DDSE Odhuk Tabing also expressed his appreciation to the Mebo Sub-Division community for their cooperation and endorsed the government's vision for educational improvement. The policy of consolidating schools is part of an ongoing statewide effort, which has already resulted in the closure or merger of nearly 600 schools with low or zero enrolment. The initiative seeks to ensure better discipline and enhanced learning outcomes among students, with the state’s Education Minister tasked with developing policies to achieve these goals.

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