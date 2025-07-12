Arunachal pushes for bioresource centre, Germplasm bank in meet with union minister

Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Women & Child Development and Science & Technology, Dasanglu Pul, called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, in New Delhi to discuss critical proposals aimed at harnessing the state’s rich biodiversity and boosting its bioeconomy.

During the meeting, Minister Pul pressed for the establishment of the Eastern Arunachal Regional Centre for Bioresource Management and Development, a key initiative aimed at conserving the region's biological wealth and promoting sustainable development.

Among other major proposals put forward were:



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The creation of Arunachal’s first Ex-Situ Germplasm Bank for the conservation of rare and economically important plant species.

A Bio-NEST Bioincubator at Roing to encourage innovation, research, and entrepreneurship in biotechnology.

The urgent release of core grant support to the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology (APSCS&T) to address staff-related hardship and strengthen institutional capacity.

Minister Pul thanked Dr. Singh for his encouraging response and reiterated Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to scientific growth rooted in sustainability and regional inclusivity. Dr. Singh assured continued support from the central government for the state’s scientific advancement and environmental stewardship.