Arunachal: Swift police action foils drug transit at Banderdewa

In a major breakthrough in the fight against narcotics, the Banderdewa Police under the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Thursday foiled an attempt to illegally transport suspected NDPS contraband, seizing 27.72 grams of the substance during a swift operation near Niya Colony.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement of drugs from Nagaon in Assam, a police team led by SI Koj Tada, along with ASI S.K. Jha, Head Constable T. Bomdom, and Constable R. Tsering, conducted a successful interception with the overall supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo and Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa Police Station, Inspector Kipa Hamak.

The police recovered two soap cases and four vials containing suspected narcotic drugs. Following the seizure, a case was registered at Banderdewa Police Station under Case No. 50/2025, U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.



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The two arrested individuals have been identified as:

A 23-year-old male, son of Jainal Abdin, resident of Bhakatgaon, P.O. Chillangani, P.S. Nagaon (Sadar), Assam.

A 30-year-old male, son of Habij Uddin, also from Tokobari, Bhakatgaon, P.O. Chillangani, P.S. Nagaon (Sadar), Assam.

Superintendent of Police, ICR, Dr. Nyelam Nega, APPS, commended the prompt and coordinated action of the team and reiterated the department's unwavering commitment to combating the drug menace in the region.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies in the collective effort to create a drug-free and safer society.