Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' a significant political initiative by the Indian National Congress, is set to enter Arunachal Pradesh on January 20.

This yatra, which began on January 14 from Manipur, is a continuation of the party's efforts to address pressing issues such as inflation and unemployment, following the footsteps of the earlier 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that spanned from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi will reach Itanagar via Gumto Gate-Doimukh-Nirjuli-Naharlagun on January 20 from 2.00 pm onwards.

He will address public rallies at SDO Ground, Doimukh followed by Padyatra from '0' Point Tinali, Itanagar to Matto Tarin Govt. Hr.Sec School Ground, ESS Sector, Itanagar, where Gandhi will address the public.



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The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is a 66-day journey that will cover 110 districts across 15 states, including the tribal-dominated regions of Jharkhand, South Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

The inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in the itinerary underscores the Congress's commitment to engaging with diverse communities and addressing the concerns of tribal areas, which have traditionally been a support base for the party but have seen a shift towards the BJP in recent elections.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has highlighted the expansive reach of the yatra, which will traverse 100 Lok Sabha and 337 Assembly constituencies, covering a distance of 6,713 kilometers. Renamed from the initial 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' to 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' the campaign aims to foster unity and justice while connecting with the populace at the grassroots level.

As the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' makes its way into Arunachal Pradesh, it carries with it the Congress's vision of a united India, free from the shackles of communalism, unemployment, and social disharmony.

Route of Bharat Jodo Yatra — Arunachal Pradesh

20-01-2024 (from 2 pm onwards)

• Gumto Gate to Doirnukh by Bus

• Public Interaction at SDO Ground, Doimukh

• Doimukh to Nirjuli by Bus

• Nirjuli to Naharlagun by Bus

• Naharlagun to 6km by Bus and interaction with vendors

• 6km to Nyokum Lapang, Itanagar by Bus

• Padyatra from Nyokum Lapang, Itanagar to Mallo Tarin Govt.Hr.Sec.School ground, Itanagar

• Public Address at Mallo Tarin Govt Hr.Sec.School ground, Itanagar

• Mallo Tarin Govt. Hr. Sec. School ground, Itanagar to Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar by Bus

• Press Briefing at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar

• Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar to Chimpu by Bus for night stay

21-01-2024 (from 8 am onwards)

• Chimpu to Hollongi Gate by Bus