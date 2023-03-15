Rajiv Gandhi University organised G20 University connect on the theme 'Engaging Young Minds' was held in collaboration with RIS (Research and Information system for developing countries), Ministry of External Affairs and NETRA (North East Training, Research and Advocacy).

The Conference is held in the university as one of the selected 75 Universities across the country for the commemoration of the 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The program was mostly youth-oriented to create awareness among the young students about the G20 summit and India’s Presidency for the year 2023 and also how it will affect them and what responsibilities they can take up as youths.

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The inaugural program was graced by Chief Guest, Passang Dorjee Sona, Speaker, the Legislative Assembly of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and who is also the chairman of the G20 summit in Arunachal Pradesh. He talked about the origin of the motto of the G20 summit 2023: Vasudeva Kuttambakam- One World, One Family. He said that the world here does not only mean humans but everything that is in the world including plants, animals, insects, resources and humans. He also was of the opinion that the name G20 must be G21 actually inclusive of the vast African Union, a total population of 1.4 billion people and their vast flora and fauna.

The speaker also focused mainly on the youths and the importance of confidence in themselves. He quoted Swami Vivekananda ji as “Whatever you think, you will be” and remarked that the youths today have become intelligent but also very fragile in mind to which he suggested the young students in the audience to be confident of themselves. He was of the opinion that the youths have become passive and just carry about without actually knowing or thinking of the affects and impacts of various issues and appealed that the youths introspect within and out deeply of the many events that occur and create an opinion of their own rather than just following about

He further added that expressed technology and innovation comes with boons and banes and it is upon the person who is using it and how he is using it. “We as users, many times fail to use the technology and innovation responsibly which in turn affect the youths and their mental health. As it is said that with great power comes great responsibility and therefore it is our responsibility to use it in a good manner with the knowledge of how it can harm you and your family” he embodied.

The programme aims to project our youth as cultural ambassadors who can build long-lasting relationships withG-20 fraternity. This will be an opportunity for young Indians to bring new ideas and perspectives to G-20-related topics.”