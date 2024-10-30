Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will conclude the Vayu Veer Vijeta Car Rally today in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, marking the rally’s end after a 7,000-km journey.

This extensive expedition began in Ladakh at the Thoise Air Force Station to celebrate the Indian Air Force’s 92nd anniversary.

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Along its route, the rally commemorated the bravery of India’s armed forces, especially the contributions of soldiers in the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict.

As part of the closing events, Singh will lead the flag-down ceremony, alongside Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other dignitaries, at Tawang’s Advanced Landing Ground (ALG).

The program will also include a tribute at Jaswant Garh to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, who showed heroic resistance during the 1962 war.

Additionally, Singh will inaugurate a museum dedicated to Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, acknowledging his crucial role in Tawang’s defense.