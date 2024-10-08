Arunachal Pradesh has been identified as one of the top four states in India for psychoactive substance abuse, according to Dr. Riken Rina, the Director of Health Services (DHS). This concerning statistic was revealed during a recent state-level workshop focused on the mental health needs of children in child care institutions (CCI) in the state.

During his address, Dr. Rina underscored the critical need for moral education to be integrated into the school curriculum, advocating for a more productive and healthier society. He expressed urgency for intervention strategies to mitigate the detrimental effects of substance abuse on the health of youth and the wider community.

The workshop also featured insights from various experts. TW Thungon, Joint Director of the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, outlined the initiatives being implemented under the Mission Vatsalya program. Meanwhile, Sum Darang, a panel lawyer for the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), provided an overview of the legislative frameworks governing children in CCIs, referencing the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act of 2015 and the JJ Model Rules of 2016.

Senior psychiatrist Haniya Payee addressed childhood psychiatric disorders and the protective factors involved, while Dr. Tana Natung, the State Nodal Officer for Child Health, discussed existing policies aimed at supporting the mental health needs of children in CCIs. Clinical psychologist Dr. Nabam Yani elaborated on cognitive behaviour therapy techniques during the workshop.

APSCPCR member Niri Chongrowju emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to effectively tackle the mental health challenges faced by children.

The workshop attracted over 120 participants, including members of Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), counselors from CCIs, officials from various government departments, and representatives from NGOs. The event was facilitated by the Karmayogi Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. based in Guwahati and was organized in collaboration with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

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