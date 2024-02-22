Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as the leading northeastern state in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme.

The state's concerted efforts in providing functional household tap connections have been recognised, reflecting a commitment to improve the quality of life for its residents by ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water.

"As per the census, we have achieved 100% saturation of implementation of this JJM Jal Jeewan mission scheme. "We are No. 1 in Northeastern states & no. 10 in the entire country. We have achieved the set target given to us for this scheme of providing water to every household, thousands of crores of funds got sanctioned to our state from the Centre & 100s of crores from our state exchequer released to achieve the set target of providing clean water supply to almost all the villages of our state," said Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent saturation in the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.



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The state has become the first in the northeast and tenth in the country to achieve a cent per cent saturation under the central government-sponsored scheme, an official of the state Public Health Engineering department said.

"A landmark accomplished in our collective efforts as Arunachal Pradesh logs 100 pc saturation of Har Ghar Jal under Jal Jeevan Mission! It exemplifies the total dedication and commitment of Team Arunachal in meeting the goals they set for themselves," Khandu. The Centre's Rs 396541.22 lakh and State's Rs 45551.18 lakh boost ensured that every household in our state has clean and safe piped water," he said in another social media post.

"First in the Northeast to fully implement JJM, we are determined to make an all-round improvement in our people's ease of living. Odds and challenges are being surmounted in serving them. Proud of Team Arunachal!" the chief minister added.

Launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' is a centrally sponsored scheme aimed to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in rural India by 2024.