The Itanagar Police team, led by SI Tamo Bakhang and ASI Manish Kumar, under the supervision of OC PS Chimpu Inspector Neeraj Nishant and SDPO DySP Kengo Dirchi, arrested Dheeraj Pao for involvement in defrauding an Arunachal Pradesh resident of Rs 92 lakh in a meticulously executed operation.

Pao, posing as the director of M/S Rhodus Estates Private Limited, lured the victim, Jumda Padu, into funding a non-existent project for the installation of Airtel towers in Arunachal Pradesh.



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Despite collecting ₹92 lakh under false pretences, Pao neither fulfilled his promises nor returned the funds, subsequently evading all communication.

After a thorough investigation and intelligence gathering, the Capital Police traced Pao to his residence in Guwahati. He was arrested late on October 3, 2024, in a coordinated effort with Assam Police.

This arrest marks a crucial step in bringing justice to the victim and highlights the Capital Police's commitment to cracking down on financial fraud.