The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed strong condemnation of the actions of any school teacher involved in inappropriate behaviour in Changlang.

As custodians of children, teachers are entrusted with their safety and well-being, making such acts a gross violation of trust and deeply harmful to the children they are meant to protect and nurture.

The APWWS urgently appeals to the District Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) to take swift action in sensitizing teaching faculties and staff across all schools.



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This includes implementing stringent guidelines and conducting regular awareness programs to prevent any form of sexual abuse and ensure safe environments for children in educational institutions.

There is particular concern for children in rural schools, where access to authorities is limited, leaving them vulnerable due to a lack of resources.

The APWWS strongly urges the administration to prioritize these areas and ensure that appropriate mechanisms are in place for children to report any misconduct. It is critical that a strong message is sent out, emphasizing zero tolerance for child abuse and safeguarding the rights and well-being of all children.