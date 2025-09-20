Arunachal reviews 203 teacher transfer appeals in high-level meeting

The Arunachal Pradesh education department on September 20 held a high-level review meeting to examine appeals against the July 20 teachers’ transfer and posting order, which affected 203 personnel across the state.

The transferred staff include primary teachers (PRTs), trained graduate teachers (TGTs), postgraduate teachers (PGTs), physical education teachers (PETs), and block education officers (BEOs).

Teachers had submitted appeals citing reasons such as spouse posting, medical conditions, prior service in hard-to-reach areas, and specialised educational assignments. The review, conducted under the framework of the Teachers’ Transfer and Posting Policy, 2025, aimed to ensure fair, need-based deployment while safeguarding students’ academic interests and maintaining transparency and job satisfaction within the teaching community.

The meeting was chaired by Education Commissioner Amjad Tak and attended by Secondary Education Director Tanyang Tatak, Elementary Education Director Tani Talom, Deputy Secretary Mudo Nikhang Tamo, Undersecretary Khumkon Mossang, and other officials.



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Officials said 120 medical-related appeals—covering 45 PRTs, 126 TGTs, 8 PGTs, 2 PETs, and 2 BEOs—have been referred to the state medical board at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), with physical verification scheduled from September 23 to 25.

The department clarified that teachers serving in special roles such as Booth Level Officers (BLOs), NCC Caretaker Officers (CTOs), and Scout & Guide Coordinators cannot claim exemption from transfers solely based on these assignments. Additionally, formal head teacher posts are under creation, and those holding such roles on a contingent basis will be considered only after official appointments based on seniority.

Teachers nearing retirement were considered on compassionate grounds, while those with children in Class 10 or 12 have been granted temporary retention until board examinations conclude. Merit-based retention was approved for 2 PRTs and 10 TGTs, while other cases, excluding pending medical appeals, must report to new postings immediately.

The department described the process as one of its most meticulous and transparent transfer exercises, involving clerical staff, branch officers, directors of elementary and secondary education, secretariat officials, and oversight by the commissioner himself. A revised transfer order incorporating the board’s recommendations will be issued shortly, with all DDSEs instructed to ensure strict compliance.