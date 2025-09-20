Arunachal youth body gives 10-day ultimatum, demands 6th IRBN HQ at Kangku and Likabali-Bam highway status

The Galo Youth Organisation (GYO) has issued a ten-day ultimatum to the Arunachal Pradesh government, demanding immediate action on two long-pending issues of strategic and developmental importance.

In a memorandum, the GYO highlighted its repeated submissions to state authorities, including a two-point memorandum presented to Chief Minister Dr. Pema Khandu during the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Galo Welfare Society at Paya Village, West Siang, on January 10, 2025.

Subsequent memoranda were submitted on August 18 and September 17, the latter addressed to the Home Minister, seeking the establishment of the 6th IRBN Battalion Headquarters at Kangku Circle, Lower Siang District.



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Despite these repeated efforts, the GYO said no concrete action, assurance, or official response has been received. The organisation has now reiterated its two key demands: the establishment of the 6th IRBN Battalion Headquarters at Kangku Circle and the declaration of the Likabali-Bam two-lane corridor as a National Highway.

The memorandum states that failure to act within ten days will compel the GYO to initiate a democratic non-cooperation movement across all Galo-inhabited areas.



The organisation urged the government to treat the matter with urgency, emphasising that the issues are crucial for the welfare of the Galo community and the state’s broader strategic and developmental interests.