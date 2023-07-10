Longding District Police along with 40 Assam Rifles Longding arrested one lady namely Pampi Wangsa and seized 11 packets of suspected brown sugar weighing 140.2 gm.

As per police while intercepting a Tata Nexon at Niuanuu village coming from Pongchoa on July 10 at about 0800 hours, the police team recovered the banned substances.

The contraband substances were packed in soap cases. Currently, the Longding police are looking for the accused partner who fled away from Pongchoa after learning about the arrest of one of the accused.



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The accused has produced in the court along with the seizures. The Judicial Magistrate has remanded the accused to Judicial custody for a period of 14 days.

More arrests are likely to be made in a few days' time as Longding police are working hard to put an end to the drug menace in the district along with other security agencies.

The drugs were learnt to be brought from Longwa District Mon Nagaland on June 24, 2023.

Earlier, Longding District Police along with 40 AR and 36 BN CRPF also arrested four drug traffickers including 03 females from a vehicle and seized 11 packets of contraband substances of brown sugar.