Tachang Phassang, the recently crowned Rubaru Mr India-National Universe, received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from well-wishers, family members, Phassang clans, and relatives on his arrival in Arunachal Pradesh urged the youth to work on their fitness and avoid consuming harmful products.

The grand finale of the prestigious national pageant for men ‘Rubaru Mr India 2023’ was held in Goa on Saturday last.

Speaking on the occasion with India Today NE, Phassang opined that appreciation is the greatest reward for any accomplishment and appreciated his training centre which helped him to maintain his fitness.

He also urged youths to take care of their health and contribute to making their cities clean and green.

''Youths should refrain from consuming harmful products such as drugs, alcohol, and paan masalas,'' he told India Today NE.

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to congratulate the boy for his achievement and wrote on Facebook, “Heartiest congratulations to Tachang Phassang on winning Mr India 2023 title and becoming Mr National Universe. Incredibly inspiring! You have made Arunachal Pradesh proud. Blessings and good wishes!”

A total of 32 handsome, charismatic, and talented men from different parts of India participated in this 19th season of the Rubaru Mr India competition. Dr Pramod Sawant the Chief Minister of Goa attended the event as the Chief guest.

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