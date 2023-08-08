The government of Arunachal Pradesh after detailed deliberations and on the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by Education Minister Taba Tedir, has recommended that a candidate who appears in an exam conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) should have PRC of Arunachal.

“The children/spouse of state government servants having temporary residential certificate (TRC) and/or employment certificate will also be considered eligible. However, for it the person should be serving in the state for at least five years, and upto 10 years after retirement", stated the official notice on the same.

The committee further recommended that the children/spouse of central government servants from outside Arunachal working in the state will not be eligible. As regards to other residents of Arunachal, including wards of business community members, there was no consensus between the government side and the special invitee from the All Nyishi Students’ Union, in view of a pending court case on PRC/TRC/RPC issues and previous government decision(s) in the matter.

Meanwhile, the committee has requested the matter may be placed before the government for a comprehensive policy decision.



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