Police have arrested the headmaster of a government secondary school in Diyun Circle, Changlang district, on charges of sexually harassing minor students. The arrest comes after weeks of mounting allegations and public concern.

Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu confirmed that the headmaster had been taken into custody on Thursday following complaints of sexual harassment against minor girl students. He added that a case had been registered, and the investigation was underway.

The accused, identified as Md Asgar Ali, allegedly sent inappropriate messages to students' mobile phones. The case first came to light when a 15-year-old student filed a complaint accusing Ali of sexual misconduct and intimidation.

According to the victim's father, the headmaster had been mentally harassing his daughter since mid-August, demanding "physical favours" and threatening to fail her in exams if she refused. The alleged harassment reportedly escalated in mid-September, causing the student to stop attending school due to mental distress.

Local authorities, including the Extra Assistant Commissioner of Diyun and the Deputy Director of School Education in Changlang, received formal complaints about the matter in late September.

Prior to his arrest, Ali had been transferred to Yankang Secondary School in Changlang district, effective October 1.

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