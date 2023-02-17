Amid the ongoing bandh by announced by aspirants, a minor scuffle broke out between armed forces and agitated students on February 17 morning near the Raj Bhawan area of Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public service Commission (APPSC) aspirants have called for an indefinite bandh from February 17, 2023.

As per reports, following the violence, the situation has become tense in the city as the protestors took a violent approach.

On the other hand, in the view of indefinite bandh calls given by some individuals/organizations, the Executive Magistrates were deployed for maintaining law and order in different sectors of the Capital Complex and Section 144 CrPc was imposed on February 16.

It is worth mentioning that Itanagar on February 16 witnessed a mass rally of the aspirant candidates and the public as they started their movement against the Arunachal APPSC paper leakage scam.

Pan Arunachal Join Steering Committee (PAJSC) had observed a mass movement against APPSC paper leakage scams and claimed that this scam allegedly murdered many potential and genuine candidates hoping to crack the apex recruiting commission in the state.

The mass rally was carried from Akashdeep to Tennis Court Itanagar which was joined by the mass public from all walks of life.

The PAJSC on February 13 submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh highlighting its previous demands and also against the appointment of the APPSC's new chairman and its members.

Also read: Arunachal: APPSC aspirants call for bandh on February 17, Section 144 imposed