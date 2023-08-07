Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were clamped by the Arunachal Pradesh administration in the capital Itanagar on August 7.

This comes after social activist Sol Dodum announced to a stage of peaceful dharma at Tennis Court, Itanagar from August 7 onwards.

The notice from the District Magistrate, Itanagar reads, "No permission has been obtained from the Deputy Commissioner, Captial Itanagar for the proposed dharma at Tennis Court, Itanagar."

"Sudden information of conduct of dharna at Tennis Court may create nuisance and breach of the public peace," the notification reads.



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