In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended congratulations to Team Arunachal on clinching second place in the North East States Team Chess Championship, held in Sikkim. The team’s outstanding performance demonstrated the state’s growing presence in the world of chess, especially in the North East region.

Chief Minister Khandu lauded the individual achievements of team members Tabu Dupit, Tachung Dupit, Talin Nyumpu, Onya Nalo, and Raja Basar, who played key roles in securing the victory. “Congratulations to Team Arunachal for clinching second place in the North East States Team Chess Championship-2024,” Khandu posted on X. “Special mention to Tabu Dupit, Tachung Dupit, Talin Nyumpu, Onya Nalo, and Raja Basar for their excellent performance. Wishing you all more victories ahead!”

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