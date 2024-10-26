The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Arunachal Pradesh held a successful one-day workshop on Sangathan Parv at its state office today, aimed at strengthening party organization and outreach. The event was attended by President Biyuram Wahge, who emphasized the dedication of party workers to bolster the BJP's vision in the state.

The workshop was graced by the presence of Shri Ashok Singhal, Minister of Assam and Incharge of Arunachal Pradesh, along with key party officials, including State Vice President and Returning Officer Tagin Siga, State General Secretaries Nalong Mize and Tadar Niglar, and State Vice Presidents Nani Lajie and Shushree Junty Singpho. State Secretary Taring Tiri and various Ministers, MLAs, and committed party karyakartas also participated.

In his address, President Wahge underscored the commitment of the state's workers to fortify the party's presence and advance its objectives. "Our dedication to serving the people and implementing the BJP's vision in Arunachal Pradesh is unwavering," he said.

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