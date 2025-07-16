Arunachal sees sharp drop in infant mortality, rise in institutional deliveries

Arunachal Pradesh has recorded remarkable improvement in several key healthcare indicators over the past few years, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday, highlighting the state's growing focus on maternal and child health.

Sharing data on social media platform X, Khandu noted that the state's Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has dropped significantly from 22.9 per 1,000 live births in 2016 to 12.9 in 2021, marking a major milestone in public health. Similarly, the neonatal mortality rate has seen a decline from 11.8 in 2016 to 7.7 in 2021, suggesting improved care for newborns.

Another notable achievement is the increase in institutional deliveries, which rose from 52.2% in 2016 to 75% in 2024, reflecting better access to hospitals and trained healthcare professionals during childbirth. This trend is considered a key indicator of maternal health service effectiveness.



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The state has also made progress in tackling child malnutrition. The percentage of underweight children (aged 0-6 years) has decreased by 4% since 2016, indicating the impact of nutritional and health interventions. Additionally, basic immunisation coverage has climbed to 77.5% in 2024, up from just over 50% during the 2019–2021 period.

“Each milestone is a testament to our commitment to a healthier Arunachal,” Chief Minister Khandu said, while attributing the progress to coordinated efforts across government departments, health workers, and community participation.

The figures come amid Arunachal Pradesh’s continued investments in rural healthcare infrastructure, capacity-building of frontline workers, and outreach campaigns to promote antenatal care, immunisation, and nutrition awareness.