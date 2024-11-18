In a significant breakthrough, Seijosa police, under the supervision of SP Pakke Kessang, Sri Tasi Darang, successfully apprehended Md Nurjamal Haque alias Rahul, a notorious drug distributor and the prime accused in a high-profile arms case.

On the early morning of November 16, 2024, a police team led by SDPO Sri Sashi Dore, along with SI Sang Thinley, OC PS Sja, H/C Duyu Talley, HC (IRBN) Arman Tachang, and Constables Adam Namkang and Kalu Gyadi, conducted a meticulously planned raid.

The operation targeted a rented house named "Kainat" in the Air Force Colony, Solonibari, in Sonitpur district, Assam.

The raid resulted in the arrest of Md Nurjamal Haque, who had been evading authorities after being implicated in a case involving stolen prohibited firearms from the central kote of the 3rd IRBn Seijosa on October 20, 2024.



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Md Nurjamal, also known as Rahul, is reported to be a key figure in drug distribution networks across Sonitpur district in Assam, as well as East Kameng and Pakke Kessang districts in Arunachal Pradesh. His involvement in both illegal arms and drug trafficking had made him one of the most wanted individuals in the region.

The case, registered under the Arms Act, initially led to the arrest of three individuals, including two IRBn personnel, for their role in the theft and distribution of prohibited firearms. With the apprehension of Md Nurjamal, all accused in the case have now been arrested.

Authorities believe the recovery of the stolen firearms and the arrest of the accused will significantly disrupt illegal activities in the region.

While the arrest marks a major milestone, the police have confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing.

Efforts are being made to uncover the extent of Md Nurjamal’s network, his associates, and the operations he facilitated.

The successful operation highlights the coordinated efforts of the Seijosa police team, whose swift action and thorough planning were pivotal in nabbing the absconding accused.

This arrest not only brings closure to the arms case but also deals a significant blow to drug trafficking in the affected districts, reinforcing law enforcement’s commitment to curbing criminal activities in the region.