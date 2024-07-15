The Arunachal Pradesh senior women’s football team has won the 1st Assam Rifles Sentinels Cup with a 2-0 victory. Giani Ramching Mara and Kai Rumi scored the goals.

Meanwhile, Jambalu Tayang was named the best goalkeeper as coach Kipa Bharat guided the team to success.

Giani Ramching Mara and Kai Rumi scored a goal each in extra time, securing the cup for the state. Jambalu Tayang from Arunachal was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the championship.

The championship, organised by the Assam Rifles, saw the participation of women’s football teams from across the region.



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The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association has congratulated the team and head coach Kipa Bharat for bringing the cup home.



On the other hand, two young weightlifters from Arunachal Pradesh's Kra Daadi district have brought glory to their state at the Khelo India Women's Weightlifting Zonal League.

Yukar Amak Gungli secured a gold medal in the 49kg category, while Tagrik Naya clinched both gold and silver medals in her events.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to celebrate their achievements. He praised Yukar Amak's dedication and indomitable spirit, highlighting her as a source of pride for Arunachal Pradesh.

