Arunachal: Seven houses gutted in Siang district fire, no casualties reported

At least seven houses were destroyed in a major fire that broke out in Kaying area of Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday afternoon, a senior official confirmed.

The fire reportedly started around 2:45 PM after an elderly woman in one of the houses fell asleep with the gas stove left burning in the kitchen.

The flames quickly spread to adjacent houses, causing extensive damage.



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Two fire tenders from Aalo in neighbouring West Siang district were rushed to the scene and successfully brought the blaze under control.

While no casualties have been reported, property worth several lakhs was lost in the incident.

Authorities have shifted the affected families to Kaying Upper Primary School, which is now serving as a temporary relief shelter.