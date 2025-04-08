The scenic village of Shergaon in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district hosted the two-day ‘Responsible Tourism Meet–2025’, bringing together key tourism stakeholders, government officials, community leaders, and NGOs from across Arunachal and the Northeast.

Organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the event concluded on Monday with a strong focus on community-led, culturally rooted, and ecologically responsible tourism development.

Interactive sessions were held with homestay and farm stay owners, village council members, and grassroots NGOs. A highlight of the meet was the presentation by NGO Zgang Depga from Jigaon, who shared their ‘Project Granjo – Cherry Blossom Tree Sponsorship Programme’, combining conservation and community livelihood through tourism.

Self-Help Groups from Shergaon exhibited traditional weaving and showcased community achievements in responsible tourism.



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Villages such as Gobuk and Simong (Upper Subansiri), Labokore (Shi-Yomi), Chullyu (Keyi Panyor), and communities from Tirap, Changlang, and Longding shared their innovative efforts in tourism based on sustainability, heritage preservation, and inclusive participation.

Participants visited notable Shergaon landmarks including the Garung Thuk Community Library, the state horticulture farm, trout hatchery, Kamcho Yami (Thungi Gonpa) rhododendron garden, Zengbu Gonpa, Sacred Groves, Yokmuzor Buddha Park, and Chillipam Gonpa—experiencing firsthand how local culture and ecology form the backbone of tourism in the region.

Tourism Director Manjunath R, Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam, rural tourism advisor Raj Basu, culture and development expert Madhura Dutta, Indo-Bhutan Friendship Association coordinator Soham Chakraborty, Hindustan Times CX Head Saurav Shukla, and various district tourism officers and APTOA members were among the dignitaries who attended.

Local NGO Garung Thuk, represented by chairman Ledo Thungun, vice chairman DK Thungon, and member Lobsang Tashi Thungon, added local wisdom and leadership to the event.

The Shergaon meet ended on a high note with a collective commitment to shaping a future where tourism empowers local communities, protects nature, and preserves the unique cultural identity of the region.