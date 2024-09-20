Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed pride today as the state's rich culinary heritage was showcased at the ongoing World Food India event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. In a post on X, Khandu highlighted a variety of local products, including juicy oranges, pickles, spices and chocolates.

Khandu stated the unparalleled taste of these products, inviting visitors to experience the distinct culinary offerings from the "Land of the Rising Sun."

Earlier this year, in February 2024, the Kamle district tourism office, in collaboration with the district planning office, organized a training program on food processing and packaging at the inspection bungalow in Tamen. The session began with discussions on the importance of the food processing industry and its prospects.

Participants received training on the preparation of various types of pickles made from locally available products, along with packaging techniques. Moreover, information on how to apply for registration and obtain an FSSAI license was shared.

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