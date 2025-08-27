Arunachal showcases mineral potential at GSI-DGM workshop

The Geological Survey of India (GSI), State Unit Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Department of Geology and Mining (DGM), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, conducted a workshop on “Mineral Potential in Arunachal Pradesh: A Way Forward” on Wednesday.

The event followed the 2nd North East Mining Minister’s Conclave held in Guwahati in June.

The workshop was inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Rajeeva Roy, Deputy Director General, GSI Arunachal Pradesh, and Pee Lee Ete, IFS, DIGF (Central), MoEF&CC, Guwahati, in the presence of senior officials from GSI and DGM. Held in hybrid mode from the GSI conference hall, the event drew participation from central and state departments as well as Notified Private Exploration Agencies (NPEAs).



Also Read: Stepfather convicted in POCSO case, sentenced to 22 years in Arunachal’s East Kameng

Presentations highlighted the geology and mineral resources of Arunachal Pradesh, the use of the National Geodata Repository (NGDR) portal, and facilities offered by the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET).

An open discussion addressed queries from stakeholders, encouraging collaboration in mineral exploration and mining opportunities.

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh has already marked its place on India’s mineral map, with four blocks successfully auctioned in 2024.