The Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum have unequivocally opposed the implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd. (NHPC) thus reiterating its stand against the Siang dam project.

The meeting was attended by representatives from all Siang dam affected villages. The agenda of the meeting was to raise legal awareness about the CSR notification and to review SIFF's work before the 2024 State elections.

The attendees expressed concerns that the affected villages were not consulted prior to the allocation of CSR funds, and were unaware of the related notification until 1st March 2024. Discussions were held on the legal understanding of CSR as per the Companies Act, 2013, questioning the allocation of the CSR scheme in Siang by NHPC.

The house unanimously rejected the CSR fund allocation of 16.61 crores, stating that it would encourage corrupt practices and irresponsible district administration. The house also demanded transparency from the departments involved in the CSR scheme.

During a visit to Boleng in 2022, Speaker V revealed that the Chief Minister and the incumbent MLA conducted a nocturnal survey for the Siang dam's Pre-feasibility study report. Despite numerous official objections, the survey attempts continue. The Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF) has expressed strong disapproval of the model villages sanctioned by NHPC.

The house concurred that they should not back any electoral candidate supporting the Siang Dam. Instead, their candidate should be ready to voice their Anti-dam Siang grievances at the Assembly. The house unanimously agreed to manage future SIFF coordination under three resolutions: strategic litigation as per relevant laws, rejection of the CSR projects or schemes, and review of SIFF executive members' work before the 2024 election.

Additionally, a book honouring the Anti Dam Siang movement will be published to commemorate the sacrifices and celebrate the true Adi leaders' leadership.

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