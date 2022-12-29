With the mercury plummeting to sub-zero, at least six districts of Arunachal Pradesh witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall in the last couple of days, forcing people to remain indoors.

Sela Pass situated at an altitude of 13,700 feet on the Bomdila-Tawang road, the lifeline of defence personnel travelling to the frontier, was covered in over one feet snow for the last three days, an official from West Kameng district said.

The BRO is on alert for any blockade on the vital Tawang-Bomdila road, the official said. Tawang district, bordering China, also experienced moderate snowfall.

However, Tawang town did not experience any snowfall in the past few days though the weather is very bad, Tawang DC K N Damo said. Chilly winds have been lashing the hilly town dropping the mercury level drastically, Damo added.

Also Read: Arunachal administration restrains Assam tourists from travelling to Mayudia Pass following heavy rain and snowfall

Meanwhile, Mayudia recorded heavy snowfall in the past couple of days forcing the Lower Dibang Valley district administration to issue a travel advisory.

The Mayudia Pass was covered in snow and the road remained blocked for the last couple of days due to heavy rain and snowfall, Lower Dibang Valley deputy commissioner Soumya Saurabh said. Many heavy vehicles remained stranded at the Mayudia Pass between Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley districts.

The Lower Dibang Valley District Magistrate Soumya Sourabh advised tourists from Assam and neighbouring states not to visit to Mayudia Pass due to rain and heavy snowfall.

“…In view of the road blockade at Mayudia Pass due to heavy rain and snowfall public advisory is hereby made with immediate effect in the interest of safety and security of valuable lives and property of denizens of Lower Dibang Valey district and tourists from neighbouring states and Assam to refrain from travelling to Mayudia Pass till restoration of road connectivity…”, The advisory read.

The Regional Meteorological Centre on December 26 said that Arunachal Pradesh will witness snowfall while Assam will witness hailstorms in a few locations.

Snowfall was also recorded in Upper Subansiri and Anjaw districts respectively.