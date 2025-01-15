Six suspended education department officials in Arunachal Pradesh, implicated in the 2022 Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scandal, have been reinstated due to procedural lapses.

The officials—Iken Bagra, Radek Romin, Posi Gamlin, Joi Sora, Tama Saroh, and Taniyang Gaduk—were arrested for their alleged roles in the scam. Tama Saroh, a junior teacher, acted as a middleman, procuring the leaked question paper for Thomas Gaduk, the son of Taniyang Gaduk.



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Their reinstatement follows a high court ruling that the education department failed to review the suspension orders within the mandatory 90-day timeframe, rendering them invalid. The court allowed authorities to issue fresh suspension orders if necessary.

The case has drawn criticism due to delays in the departmental inquiry and allegations of interference, with reports suggesting some accused officials have ties to those overseeing the investigation. Activists are demanding accountability to restore trust in the system.